Northport officials have negotiated a new 10-year contract with village police that saves taxpayers at least $3.2 million over the life of the agreement, Deputy Mayor Henry Tobin said.

Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the new contract.

Northport police had been working with a 13-year contract that was not set to expire until 2021. Village officials decided to seek renegotiation.

The Police Benevolent Association, the union representing the force, had agreed in the old contract, established in 2009, to accept several years of no pay increases until the final three years, when increases of 5.5 percent, 5.5 percent and 9.1 percent would go into effect.

With those major increases approaching, Village Trustee and Police Commissioner Damon McMullen contacted the PBA about reopening the contract.

“I was looking ahead at the budget, going, ‘Wow, we’ve got some big numbers coming up here that’s really going to impact the taxpayer,’ ” McMullen said.

An agreement was reached that will give each officer in the department $25,000 annual bonuses for the next three years — money that is separate from their base pay.

In addition, officers will see a 2.75 percent pay increase each year of the new 10-year contract.