A year into his tenure, the director of the Northport VA resigns

Scott Guermonprez, who cited "personal and family reasons" for his departure, will be replaced by his acting chief of staff, Dr. Cathy Cruise.

Scott Guermonprez is seen in an undated photo.

By Martin C. Evans martin.evans@newsday.com @martincevans
Scott Guermonprez, who took over the troubled VA Medical Center at Northport just a year ago, is resigning effective July 12, according to an email sent Friday to the facility’s employees, the content of which was confirmed by Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Guermonprez — who presided over a Veteran Affairs medical facility that was beset by failing infrastructure, staff infighting, and complaints of dirty conditions, but continues to draw deep loyalty among its clients — said his departure was due to “personal and family reasons.”

His acting chief of staff, Dr. Cathy Cruise, will take over as acting director, according to the email, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday.

Suozzi, the Glen Cove Democrat, said he was told of the developments by Guermonprez on Thursday.

Cruise will be the facility’s fourth director in a year and a half, including Philip Moschitta who retired in April of 2017.

Cruise has served as Northport’s associate chief of staff for rehabilitation and extended care, and was the medical director of the VA’s community living centers.

“It’s a shame,’ Suozzi said, “because Scott was making some progress and was fixing some problems that had been vexing the VA for some time, and that we’ve had so much turnover in such a short period of time.”

“But I understand that family comes first,” he added.

Suozzi said he hoped to meet with Cruise “as soon as possible” for assurances that she would press forward toward addressing Northport’s challenges.

