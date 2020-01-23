Northport promotes part-timer as new village administrator

The Northport Village Board voted to promote two part-time employees to village administrator and to a newly created position of assistant to the mayor.

Roland Buzard was named the new village administrator and Donald Tesoriero will be the assistant to the mayor, a position created pursuant to civil service requirements, village officials said.

Buzard is a part-time village building inspector, and Tesoriero a part-time plans examiner.

The appointments come after previous administrator Timothy Brojer pleaded guilty this month to using funds from a village project as his “personal piggy bank,” buying a sliding-glass door, windows and tools that he later used at his Kings Park home, according to Suffolk County prosecutors.

Brojer pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. The plea deal requires Brojer to forfeit the stolen items, and to pay nearly $3,700 in restitution to the village and a $1,000 fine.

Mayor Damon McMullan lauded the work that Buzard and Tesoriero have been doing.

“These guys have been doing such a really good job and the work they’ve been able to get done is absolutely incredible,” McMullan said.

Village Trustee Ian Milligan said the duties that were previously done by the village administrator and employees in the building department will be shared by the two.

“The idea is that they are both going to be able to cover each other’s job,” Milligan said. “There’s going to be checks and balances in place because they are going to be working very closely together and they will also be backup for the sake of the residents in case one is on vacation or out sick, or out in the field.”

Buzard and Tesoriero will each be paid $85,000 a year and will pay 20% of their health benefit costs. They start their jobs on Jan. 27.

Additionally, Buzard will attend board of trustee and village planning board meetings. Village officials said he’s also completing fire marshal training.

The appointments were met with approval from residents in attendance. Blair Beaudet, who has lived in the village for 40 years, said new blood in those departments is a good idea.

"I also like the idea of cross-coverage of the jobs," Beaudet said. "This way there will always be someone on hand to help residents. I'm pleased with what they're doing."