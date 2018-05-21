The Northport Village Board has a new trustee after Mayor Damon McMullen’s appointment of resident Mercy Smith at to finish the remainder of this year of his trustee term.

McMullen was a trustee in the second year of his third term when he was elected mayor in March, leaving a vacancy on the board.

Smith’s appointment, approved at last Tuesday’s board meeting, lasts until March, when a special election will be held for the last two years of McMullen’s trustee term.

The seat’s next regular election for a four-year term is in March 2020.

“You want to get it right, to get someone to fit into the mix of board of trustees,” McMullen said of his selection of Smith. “Mercy, obviously she’s a very good choice. She has a good background in finance. I’m looking forward to her perspective.”

Smith, 44, grew up in Stratford, Connecticut. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate’s degree in legal administration from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, in 1995, followed by a master’s degree in teaching with a concentration in education administration from Sacred Heart in 1998. Smith moved to Northport in 2000.

She used to work in educational finance including as the executive director of financial aid at Columbia University and senior vice president at Sallie Mae Corp., which provides consumer funding.

Smith’s village board duties are to include serving as the commissioner of the parks and technology departments, and co-chairing the village sexual harassment committee. She will also head the Cow Harbor 125th Anniversary celebration next year.

“I think that the Northport community has given so much to my family over the years that it just feels natural to want to give back in this capacity,” Smith said.

“I love the group of individuals in the administration,” she added. “The other trustees and the mayor are incredibly dedicated. They bring a huge amount of talent and enthusiasm in their own way and I’m really enjoying getting to know them and working alongside them.”