Attorney named new Northport Village justice 

Mary Louise Biunno is Northport's newest village judge.

Mary Louise Biunno is Northport's newest village judge. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Northport has named attorney Mary Louise Biunno its new village justice to replace Paul Senzer who was removed from the bench in June. 

Biunno, 58, is a Northport resident and principal law clerk for State Supreme Court Judge Carmen Victoria St. George.

“I’m very, very honored for this appointment,” Biunno said. “I’ve been in law and before many judges for over 30 years and to be appointed as a village justice is a tremendous honor.”

Village Mayor Damon McMullen said he was very excited to have Biunno serve the village with the level of credentials and experience she brings.

“She’s very qualified with great experience behind her which will make a big difference,” McMullen said. “Once I reviewed her resume and after speaking with her on several occasions, I knew that she was the perfect individual to lead our Northport Village court.”

Biunno’s work experience includes 20 years working as a Nassau County assistant district attorney,  prosecuting felonies and supervising the prosecution of felony-level narcotics cases. She also has worked as senior assistant counsel to the New York State Commission of Investigation and staff counsel to the Departmental Disciplinary Committee for the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department.

She is a summa cum laude graduate of Gettysburg College and received her law degree from Hofstra University Law School.

The village court meets every Monday except when noted. Biunno will be paid $20,000 a year. The job does not come with benefits.

McMullen said around 2008 or 2009, the board voted to change village code so that elected officials would no longer receive benefits. He said benefits for Senzer had been grandfathered in, but the provision expired with his removal.

The New York State Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court’s ruling to remove Senzer, who had served as village justice since 1994, from the bench for using “intensely degrading and vile” slurs in a series of emails with clients. He had been suspended with pay since October as the court reviewed the case.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

