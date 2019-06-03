A man was struck by lightning Sunday night while he was watching the storm in front of his house in the Village of Northport, officials said.

Jonathan Borriello, 29, was on the front porch just before 11 p.m. when a tree about 11 feet away was stuck by lightning, Northport police said. The bolt ricocheted and stuck Borriello on the left shoulder and arm. He was thrown about 20 feet, police said.

“He was conscious and alert,” said John Jacobsen, chief of the Northport Fire Department.

He was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released, Jacobsen said.

Police said Borriello went out to the front porch at 10:48 p.m. to get a better view of the thunderstorm when he saw a U.S. flag was being displayed. He had just taken the flag down and placed it on the porch when the nearby tree was struck, police said.

Northport police and fire departments received the call and responded, officials said.

Borriello had marks on his hands and complained of tingling in his legs, according to police at the scene.

He later told officials that when the bolt struck he saw "an incredible white light" and heard a crashing sound before he hit the ground, police said. He also said there were embers on the porch where he was standing.

The lightning strike occurred during a period of intense thunderstorms on parts of Long Island Sunday night. There were also reports of trees downed in Copiague and Deer Park, but no property damage or other injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article had an incorrect age for the victim based on information given by officials.