Bathing is not recommended at 63 beaches in Suffolk because of high bacteria levels following heavy rainfall early this week, county health officials said Friday.

The beaches are located in areas that are “heavily influenced” by storm water runoff from nearby waterways and that are in enclosed recesses of the coastline, where tidal flushing of waters is limited, the Suffolk health department said in a news release. Those factors increase the potential for bacteria levels to exceed the state standards for safety, the advisory said.

Health officials warned against touching the waters by these beaches until they’ve been flushed by two consecutive tidal cycles, or 24 hours after the rain has stopped, the advisory said.

The advisory, which affects six towns, will be lifted Sunday morning unless water sampling by the health department finds elevated bacterial numbers.

The latest information on affected beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, the health departments’ ecology office at 631-852-5760 during business hours, or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage www. suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx.

The advisory covers the following beaches:

Babylon Town: Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach. Venetian Shores Beach

Brookhaven Town: Sound Beach POA West, Tides Beach, Beech Road Beach (NSBA), Broadway Beach (NSBA), Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA), Shoreham Village Beach, Shoreham Beach, Corey Beach, Shirley Beach, Stony Brook Beach, Shoreham Shore Club Beach, Miller Place Park Beach, Scotts Beach, Woodhull Landing POA Beach, Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach, Little Bay Beach, Soundview Beach Association Beach, Terraces on the Sound

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Hampton Town: Havens Beach

Huntington Town: Eagle Dock Community Beach, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, Centerport Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Hobart Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Wincoma Association Beach, Valley Grove Beach, Prices Bend Beach,

Islip Town: West Islip Beach, Benjamins Beach, Islip Beach East, Islip Beach, West Oaks Recreation Club Beach, Brightwaters Village Beach, Bayport Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Smithtown Town: Callahans Beach, Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach, Schubert Beach