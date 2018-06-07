The former communications chief for the Suffolk police notified the county Thursday that she intends to sue the county for allegedly firing her in retaliation for reporting professional misconduct by the district attorney’s chief of staff.

Donna Schultz said in an interview that Justin Meyers, the top aide to District Attorney Timothy Sini, was abusive, campaigned for Sini on county time and had county employees do his personal errands on county time.

Sini was police commissioner last year when he was elected district attorney. Meyers was a police assistant commissioner.

The notice of claim filed by Schultz lists the county and Meyers as defendants.

Schultz, 53, of Islip Terrace, said she was fired on March 15 by Chief Deputy County Executive Dennis Cohen and Lisa Black, the chief of staff for County Executive Steve Bellone.

She said they told her she was fired because of a 10-year-old misdemeanor conviction for improperly receiving unemployment benefits, and for misusing a police department database.

In a statement, Sini said: “The notice of claim is frivolous and replete with untrue assertions, which will be made clear if and when any lawsuit is filed.”

Meyers and Cohen did not respond to requests for comment. In a statement, County Attorney Dennis Brown said: “This is a completely frivolous claim from a former employee who was terminated for cause.”

In the notice of claim, Schultz said “these were bizarre reasons” to fire her because she had brought both issues to the county’s attention. She said she disclosed her conviction to Sini, Meyers and Cohen before she was hired in May 2016 from the public relations firm Zimmerman/Edelson. Her annual salary with the county was $119,000.

Schultz said the real reason she was fired was because she had complained to police officials about Meyers aggressively telling her what to post on the police department’s Facebook page even though he now worked in the district attorney’s office.

“During this meeting, [Schultz] also explained . . . that Mr. Meyers’ abusive behavior was nothing new, and that he had treated her and others in an unprofessional and abusive manner when he worked for the SCPD,” the notice of claim reads. “[Schultz] further explained that during Mr. Sini’s district attorney election campaign Mr. Meyers campaigned for Mr. Sini during his SCPD workday. . . . In addition, he regularly used Suffolk County and SCPD employees for his personal errands while they were working on Suffolk County time.”

Schultz’s attorney, Brendan Chao of Rockville Centre, described his client’s firing as “nothing more than retaliation for her complaint.”

In the notice of claim, Schultz seeks reinstatement with back pay and an unspecified amount of money for mental pain and suffering.

On Thursday, county Legis. Rob Trotta said he would ask the legislature to set up a committee with subpoena power to investigate Meyers.

Last year, Trotta accused Meyers of campaigning for Sini on public time, and criticized Meyers more recently for using photos of himself with Sini and the county seal on his dating profile.