A $2.3 million deal to preserve 27 acres of land owned by nuns in Brentwood and used for farming will be announced Friday, the order of religious sisters said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is expected to unveil the deal to buy development rights to land owned by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood so it can be preserved as farmland.

The sisters will “perpetually extinguish” their right to develop the 27 acres for residential, commercial or industrial purposes, the order said. But they will retain ownership.

The largest order of religious sisters on Long Island, the Sisters of St. Joseph since 2015 has dedicated several parts of its bucolic 212-acre central campus to try to bring back farming to western Suffolk County. The order's farms produce organic produce that is sold to people in the area at two farm stands on the property.

It is part of an environmental conservation effort that the nuns now see as a central part of their mission, bolstered in part by Pope Francis’ major 2015 encyclical on the environment, “Laudato si.”

The other major order of nuns on Long Island, the Dominican Sisters of Amityville, also runs a farm on its central property.

“At this time of planetary degradation and aware of the needs of the Long Island bioregion, The Sisters of St. Joseph are responding by keeping their land as a sacred place of respect and healing for Earth and the community,” the 400-member order said in a statement.

The funds received by the nuns for the purchase will be used to continue and enhance their environmental initiatives, the order said. Those include a wastewater treatment facility they are already partnering on with the county elsewhere on the property.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The group obtained the 212 acres, some of it still pristine, more than a century ago. Its massive motherhouse is located there, along with a school, a chapel and a nursing home.

“The Sisters of St. Joseph have been committed to meeting the needs of the people of greater Long Island through education, social service, health care, and pastoral ministry since 1856,” said Sister Helen Kearney, president of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

“The current environmental initiatives of our congregation stem from a commitment to all creation that was affirmed in a Land Ethic Statement in March 2015,” she said.

That statement led to a partnership with the Peconic Land Trust to protect the Brentwood campus that the order holds “in sacred trust,” she said.

The Peconic Land Trust, which works to conserve Long Island’s working farms, natural lands and heritage, has conserved more than 12,000 acres on Long Island. The group gave the nuns ideas on how to preserve their land.

That, in turn, led to the deal with Suffolk County and its farmland preservation program, which has conserved 10,750 acres of farmland since 1974. Farmers continue to own their land but relinquish the right to develop it into residential subdivisions. The county pays them for the development rights.

“All of us at the Peconic Land Trust feel fortunate to have the opportunity to assist the Sisters of St. Joseph in achieving their conservation goals for this incredible land,” said Kim Quarty, senior project manager at the Trust. “Connecting them with the landmark Suffolk County Farmland Preservation Program is a win-win.”

The Brentwood order, based mainly in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, also works in education, health care, social justice, spirituality, and empowering women and girls.