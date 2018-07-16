TODAY'S PAPER
Maria Regina nursing home uses generators after power loss, official says

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
          The Maria Regina nursing home in Brentwood has lost power, but is operating with generators and portable air conditioning units to keep residents comfortable in the heat and humidity, the head of the facility said Monday.

          The 188-resident room facility – run by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood - lost its regular electrical system last Tuesday due to a malfunctioning panel that is in the process of being replaced, said Brenda Burton, administrator of Maria Regina.

          While it has no central air conditioning, the nursing home’s portable air conditioning units and fans are keeping residents safe and comfortable, she said.

          “No residents are at risk,” she said. “No residents have been harmed. Everyone is safe.”  She did not know when exactly the problem would be fixed, but said it should be soon.

          As required by law, the nursing home has contacted the New York State Department of Health, which has certified that conditions in the facility meet state regulations, Burton said.

          The Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

