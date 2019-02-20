TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Photos: Funeral, burial for NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen is being laid to rest today at Jamesport Cemetery, following a Mass at Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays. Thousands are expected to attend to pay their respects to the fallen officer, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week.

NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.
Photo Credit: NYPD

NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed on Feb. 12, 2019.

The scene outside the Church of St. Rosalie
Photo Credit: James Carbone

The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week. The scene outside the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays on Feb. 20. 2019

Police arrive for the funeral of NYPD Det.
Photo Credit: James Carbone

The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week.NYPD police officers begin to arrive at the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays on Feb. 20. 2019

NYPD police officers set up ahead of the
Photo Credit: Newsday

NYPD police officers attend the funeral for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Hampton Bays. L.I. Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

NYPD Sgt. Matthew Gorman attends the funeral for
Photo Credit: Newsday

NYPD Sgt. Matthew Gorman attends the funeral for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Hampton Bays. L.I. Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

The scene outside the Church of St. Rosalie
Photo Credit: James Carbone

Vehicles await outside the Church of St. Rosalie Church in Hampton Bays. The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last wee on Feb. 20. 2019

