NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen is being laid to rest today at Jamesport Cemetery, following a Mass at Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays. Thousands are expected to attend to pay their respects to the fallen officer, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week.

NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed on Feb. 12, 2019.

The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week. The scene outside the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays on Feb. 20. 2019

The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last week.NYPD police officers begin to arrive at the Church of St. Rosalie, 31 E. Montauk Hwy., in Hampton Bays on Feb. 20. 2019

NYPD police officers attend the funeral for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Hampton Bays. L.I. Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

NYPD Sgt. Matthew Gorman attends the funeral for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Hampton Bays. L.I. Simonsen, a Calverton resident who was shot and killed by friendly fire last week during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.

Vehicles await outside the Church of St. Rosalie Church in Hampton Bays. The funeral Mass and burial for NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, a Long Islander killed in a friendly fire shooting in Queens last wee on Feb. 20. 2019