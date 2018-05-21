Two off-duty NYPD officers from Long Island — one a groom on his wedding day — died late Sunday in a one-car crash upstate, police said.

Authorities identified the men as Michael Colangelo, 31, the groom, of Huntington Station, and John M. Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge.

Colangelo was a canine officer and Martinez was assigned to the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn, the NYPD said Monday.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Shandaken, not far from the resort where Colangelo had married. State Police said the third person, who wasn’t the bride, was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati on Oliverea Road when the car left the road and struck a tree before overturning and landing on its roof about 11:30 p.m., state police said.

State Police declined to speculate on the cause of the crash, saying only that the accident was under investigation.

State Police, Town of Shandaken police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from multiple departments, as well as the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and emergency service officers from Shandaken all responded to the scene.

Colangelo and his bride had their wedding reception Sunday at the Full Moon Resort on Valley View Road in the town of Big Indian. An employee of the Full Moon Resort declined to comment Monday.

Colangelo and his bride were listed on the wedding registry theknot.com as well as the website honeyfund.com, which said the couple planned to honeymoon in Costa Rica.