Family, friends and fellow cops began gathering on Tuesday morning in Greenlawn for the funeral of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a week after the East Northport resident was struck and killed on the job by an alleged drunken driver.

Top police brass from Long Island and New York City are expected to attend the morning funeral at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church for the married father of two young children. Burial at Northport Rural Cemetery will follow.

Tsakos, 43, a Highway Patrol officer, was fatally struck as he directed traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early April 27 after responding to a crash.

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, has been charged with 13 counts, including second-degree aggravated manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

A judge last week ordered Beauvais to be jailed without bail following her arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.

About three hours before the 10 a.m. funeral, the area around the church in Greenlawn was full of police and supporters. A giant American flag was hung over Pulaski Road near the church. A roadside sign read "FDNY Supports the NYPD."

The parking lot of the Greenlawn Plaza shopping center was full of NYPD vehicles, including a Suffolk County Police Department command center. TV vans and camera crews set up across from the church.

Donna Bracco of Greenlawn said she came to support police, including her 28-year-old son, who is an NYPD officer in the 75th Precinct.

"I don’t know what it’s like to lose a loved one under these conditions, but I know what it’s like to worry about their safety," Bracco said. "This officer showed courage."

She said she worries about her son's safety daily.

"No one has a target on their backs the way police do and I think it’s time to speak out of the ones who do good," she said.

Tsakos, who served in the Greek military, grew up in Astoria. His parents owned diners on Long Island and in Queens.

He joined the NYPD in January 2007 and was assigned to Highway Unit 3 in August 2014, the NYPD said. His death is the first this year of an NYPD officer on duty, the department said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support Tsakos' family had raised nearly $219,000 as of Tuesday morning. A separate fundraiser set up by a crowdfunding platform for police and military families has raised nearly $85,000 so far.

And on Monday, COPSHOT, a tip line for information about those who shoot police officers, pledged $10,000 to Tsakos' wife and children, according to spokesman Steve Mangione.

Check back for updates on this developing story.