Off-duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet in Brentwood home, source says

An off-duty NYPD cop was grazed by a bullet early Monday morning in Brentwood when the home she was in was shot at, according to a source familiar with the case.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Morton Street in the hamlet, about a mile south of the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said in a written statement on Monday afternoon.

"Multiple people were inside the home at the time and an adult female was grazed by a bullet," the statement said. "The woman was treated at a local hospital and released."

The case is being investigated by the department’s Bay Shore-based Third Squad detectives, according to the statement, which said no one has been arrested in the case.

"The investigation has revealed the incident was not random," the statement said but did not elaborate.

A law enforcement source confirmed that the woman who was grazed with the bullet was an off-duty NYPD officer. The NYPD declined to comment on the case and referred inquires to counterparts in Suffolk.

The officer's name was not made public, nor was any suspected motive. The others home at the time were not named either.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Calls and a text to the New York City Police Benevolent Association, the rank-and-file labor union representing city cops, went unreturned.

With Anthony M. DeStefano