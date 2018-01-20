TODAY'S PAPER
Family, friends honor Tommy Merriweather 5 years after his death

Merriweather died in 2013 from a 9/11-related illness, related to his work sifting through World Trade Center debris.

Teron Merriweather, right, embraces his mother Jackie Merriweather, during an annual memorial service in Bay Shore for NYPD Det. Tommy Merriweather, who died five years ago of cancer. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Family, friends and NYPD colleagues filled a Bay Shore church Saturday, vowing never to forget Det. Tommy Merriweather five years after his death.

Merriweather, 49, of Bay Shore, died Jan. 21, 2013, of pancreatic cancer, which was ruled a 9/11-related illness for his work sifting through the rubble of the Twin Towers.

NYPD officials led a ceremony with Merriweather’s family and other Long Island officials at the First Baptist Church in Bay Shore to celebrate his life and recognize his work after 9/11 as well as time spent as an undercover officer and in the military.

“It’s important we remember his dedication to the city. It’s been 16 ½ years since 9/11 and five years since his death. Sometimes people don’t remember all the pain and anguish that’s happened in that 16 ½ years and we have a tendency to forget sometimes,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said. “That day changed the course for our nation and our city. And what Tommy did for the subsequent years was very important. It was a vital component for putting the city back together and for putting all of us back together.”

Merriweather spent about eight months searching for remains after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, sifting through debris from the World Trade Center that were transferred to the Staten Island landfill. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011.

Merriweather’s wife, Jackie Merriweather, said working after 9/11 was to help aid the other families who lost loved ones in the attacks and yet to bury their loved ones. She said no one knew the hazards of working in the debris, where Merriweather was only given a paper mask and suit.

Working in the rubble of the Twin Towers was meant “to give some type of closure to the other families,” his wife Jackie Merriweather said in an interview last week. After serving eight years in the Army and several years in the Army National Reserves and the New York National Guard, he joined the NYPD in 1989. In his 20 years on the force, he worked as an undercover narcotics officer and later as an undercover firearms detective after 9/11. He maintained a private investigation practice after he retired in 2009.

Merriweather was a devoted family man to his two sons, serving as a Scout leader to his eldest son's

