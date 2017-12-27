TODAY'S PAPER
Oakdale man identified in Christmas Eve house fire

A man seriously injured in a house fire

A man seriously injured in a house fire in Oakdale on Dec. 24, 2017, has been identified as the home's owner, officials said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A man who was seriously injured in a large Christmas Eve house fire in Oakdale was identified as the home’s owner, James O’Hagan, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, said in an interview Sunday that the blaze started shortly after noon at the single-family home on Connetquot Road but authorities did not immediately release the identity of the person who was injured.

O’Hagan, 51, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where a spokeswoman said he was in serious condition; the nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

Authorities said Suffolk County police Arson Squad investigators were still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Firefighters from West Sayville took about 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control with mutual aid from Bohemia, Sayville and Bayport.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

