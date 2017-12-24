TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 39° Good Afternoon
Overcast 39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Oakdale house fire injures at least one person, officials say

A fire broke out in a house

A fire broke out in a house on Connetquot Road in Oakdale on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Authorities are on the scene of a large house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Oakdale and caused at least one injury, officials said.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire Communications said the blaze started shortly after noon at a single-family home on Connetquot Road.

“A victim was being airlifted to Stony Brook hospital and I hope whoever it is recovers and there is no fatality,”...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Daniel Coppolo, charged in connection with hit-and-run that Suspect dragged woman in hit-and-run, DA says
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola. Data: Nassau STAR errors benefit school taxpayers
Sarah and Elijah Robinson, 10 of Uniondale, join Annual gift giveaway provides toys, home goods
President Donald Trump turns to talk to the Trump continues criticism of FBI in tweets
A van and a taxi cab collided at Official: 3 hurt after taxi and van collide
Two students in the Huntington school district trudge Push is on for flexibility in class time, school calendars