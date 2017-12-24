Oakdale house fire injures at least one person, officials say
Authorities are on the scene of a large house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in Oakdale and caused at least one injury, officials said.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire Communications said the blaze started shortly after noon at a single-family home on Connetquot Road.
“A victim was being airlifted to Stony Brook hospital and I hope whoever it is recovers and there is no fatality,”...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED