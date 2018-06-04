TODAY'S PAPER
Court order delays Ocean Beach election results

Officials say all absentee ballots had to be sealed and delivered to the Suffolk County Board of Elections. A court hearing is scheduled later this week.

Three candidates ran for two open trustee seats

Three candidates ran for two open trustee seats in the Ocean Beach Village election Friday. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
A court order has delayed the results of Friday’s Ocean Beach Village election, officials said.

Trustee candidate Dawn L. Hargraves filed a Suffolk County Supreme Court petition on election day against the village clerk, the Suffolk County Board of Elections and opponents Brian Power and Tara Fishman, deputy county clerk Chris Como said.

Hargraves, an attorney with a Bayport law office, was running against incumbent trustee Power and challenger Fishman for two trustee seats with four-year unpaid terms. She was not available for comment Monday afternoon.

Mayor James Mallott ran unopposed for another four-year term.

Village Clerk Steven Brautigam said he had to seal all absentee ballots and deliver them to the Suffolk Board of Elections on Monday because of the court order.

A court hearing will be held Thursday to determine what to do with the absentee ballots, said Brautigam, who is also the village treasurer.

Suffolk Board of Elections officials said they had no information about the village election.

Village attorney Kenneth A. Gray was not available for comment Monday.

