The Ocean Beach Village Board is getting a new member after two incumbents and a challenger were determined to be the winners on Thursday.

Candidate Dawn L. Hargraves (193) and incumbent trustee Brian C. Power (214) defeated challenger Tara S. Fishman (171) for two open trustee seats. Mayor James S. Mallott (252) won another four-year term after running unopposed.

The results of the June 1 election were delayed for nearly a week by a court order after Hargraves filed a petition in Suffolk County Supreme Court raising concerns about the validity of ballots. Village officials were ordered to secure all voting material and absentee ballots before Hargraves, 53, requested to withdraw the court order on Monday.

Hargraves, an attorney with a law office in Bayport, did not return requests for comment.

Election inspectors reviewed absentee ballots, which had been sealed by the court order, on Thursday around the time that a court hearing had been scheduled on the results.

The mayor was paid $45,715.80 and trustees were paid about $11,370.06 in 2015, according to the latest payroll data available.

Mallott, 71, owns a restaurant in the village. Power, 50, did not return a request for comment. Fishman, 55, is a real estate agent on Fire Island.