TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Odor in Banana Republic store in Riverhead sickens 2

Riverhead fire officials investigate an odor that

Riverhead fire officials investigate an odor that sickened two people at a Banana Republic in Riverhead on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A mysterious odor at a Riverhead outlet store sent two people to the hospital Tuesday, police said.

Banana Republic, a clothing store at the Tanger Outlets, was evacuated shortly after an odor sickened two people about 4:30 p.m., Riverhead Town police said.

The victims were being treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Other details were not immediately available Tuesday night.

The town’s fire marshal’s office was investigating but could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.

Latest Long Island News

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S. USPS inspectors raid home, seize bags
Suffolk police investigate after two bodies were found Man, woman found dead in home, police say
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at NYS budget a ‘mixed bag’ for NYC, de Blasio says
Linda Mangano leaves federal court in Central Islip Power on Trial: Linda Mangano did some work
Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello on Nov. 8, Mondello to give up jobs paying nearly $2M for role
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at MLK’s memory, message linger after 50 years