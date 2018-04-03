A mysterious odor at a Riverhead outlet store sent two people to the hospital Tuesday, police said.

Banana Republic, a clothing store at the Tanger Outlets, was evacuated shortly after an odor sickened two people about 4:30 p.m., Riverhead Town police said.

The victims were being treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Other details were not immediately available Tuesday night.

The town’s fire marshal’s office was investigating but could not be immediately reached Tuesday night.