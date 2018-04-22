TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Off-duty NYPD cop struck, injured on side of LIE, police say

The aftermath of a crash on the Long

The aftermath of a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood that Suffolk police said seriously injured an off-duty NYPD officer. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

An off-duty NYPD officer suffered serious injuries early Sunday after a car struck him on the side of the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood as he and another driver were outside their vehicles, police said.

The officer, Anthony Robitaille, 27, of Centereach, was transported by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.

Robitaille is based at the NYPD’s 75th precinct in Brooklyn, officials said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said, a 2010 Honda sedan driven by Robitaille and a 2012 BMW sedan driven by Kristian Urquiza, 25, of Brentwood, were stopped on the right shoulder of the Long Island Expressway, just east of exit 53.

Police said both drivers were outside of their vehicles when a 2013 Ford sedan, driven by Desirea Coyle, 33, of upstate Highland Falls, struck the rear of the Honda. The Honda then struck the BMW and Robitaille.

Coyle was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries and a passenger in the BMW sustained minor injuries but declined treatment, police said. Urquiza was not injured.

Police said the three vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Latest Long Island News

Long Beach City Hall. Lawmakers are calling on Officials say Long Beach will soon run out of money
Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello during a legislative Nassau GOP backs boost in age to buy tobacco
The National Grid power plant in Northport, seen LIPA tax settlements won’t cut bills immediately
Dr. Lloyd Trotman in his lab on April Drug shows promise in zapping prostate cancer
Farmingdale High School students Abby Berge and Danny If you get caught between prom and New York City
A view of the home of Arlene Doroszka Property owners say construction causing damage