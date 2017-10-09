Suffolk County fire officials said at least one person was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after a car crashed into a home in St. James early Monday, then caught fire.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Applewood Road and Bayberry Drive at 3:57 a.m., fire officials said.
Ambulance companies from the Nesconset, Stony Brook and Centereach fire departments all responded, as did firefighters from St. James, officials said.
It was not clear how many occupants were in the vehicle — or if the house was occupied at the time of the crash.
It was not clear how many people were injured.
Photos from the scene show the car crashed into the side of the home near the front door and also show damage to the house siding under front windows.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.