TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 21° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 21° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: Four people hurt in North Amityville house fire

Four people were hurt in a North Amityville

Four people were hurt in a North Amityville house fire on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, fire officials said. Photo Credit: Four people were hurt in a North Amityville house fire on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, fire officials said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Four people were injured early Monday in a house fire in North Amityville, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. in the house on Albany Avenue, south of Great Neck Road, fire officials said.

Fire and emergency units from 12 jurisdictions responded to the blaze, which was declared under control at 4:27 a.m., the officials said.

Images from the scene show the house fully engulfed in flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Riverhead Town Hall on May 23, 2013. Board may form to revitalize downtown
Long Beach officials were awarded $2.5 million last City needs millions more for pipeline project
Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin, center, Town official: Avoid double-billing on taxes
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York PA: Possible JFK delays after water pipe break
Long Island Rail Road passengers use a staircase Amtrak begins 4 months of Penn track repairs
A sign for Hempstead schools outside the district A Hempstead school district timeline
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE