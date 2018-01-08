Officials: Four people hurt in North Amityville house fire
Four people were injured early Monday in a house fire in North Amityville, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. in the house on Albany Avenue, south of Great Neck Road, fire officials said.
Fire and emergency units from 12 jurisdictions responded to the blaze, which was declared under control at 4:27 a.m., the officials said.
Images from the scene show the house fully engulfed in flames.
