Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a one-car crash that forced the closure of North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst early Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.
Police said a 911 call reporting the crash was received at 5:20 a.m. and that the road was expected to remain closed between Newark Street and Kane Street for investigation.
Suffolk fire officials...
