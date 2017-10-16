Authorities are investigating a house fire in North Bay Shore on Sunday night where one person was taken to the hospital and firefighters were hampered by hoarding conditions, officials said.
The victim, whose identity and condition was unknown on Sunday night, was found in cardiac arrest inside the home by firefighters, Brentwood Fire Chief Michael Derbyshire said in a news release. The victim was taken to Southside Hospital.
The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department and the Town of Islip’s fire marshal, the release said.
Firefighters were called to 18 20th Ave. around 6:50 p.m., the release said, with reports of a person trapped inside the home.
They arrived to find flames shooting out the living room windows, according to the the release.
The blaze was under control at about 7:45 p.m. despite firefighters’ efforts being “hampered” by hoarding conditions “within the entire house,” the release said.
About 75 firefighters responded from Brentwood, East Brentwood, Bay Shore and Islip fire departments, as well as members of the Brentwood Legion Ambulance.
