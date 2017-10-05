An immediate suspension of alcohol sales and consumption at the Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue was ordered by the State Liquor Authority on Thursday after police received complaints from neighbors about public sex, fights and intoxicated patrons on the premises, according to an agency news release.

“Vineyard 48 has amassed a disturbing record of repeatedly serving patrons far beyond the point of extreme intoxication, straining police resources and wreaking havoc on their neighbors and the surrounding community,” counsel to the authority, Christopher R. Riano, said in a news release.

The vineyard’s attorney, Peter Sullivan of Manhattan, said by telephone Thursday that he had yet not been notified of the suspension and declined to comment until he had a chance to review it.

According to the release, the SLA ordered the emergency suspension of Joseph Paul Winery Inc., doing business as Vineyard 48, on County Route 48 during a special meeting convened after Southold Town police received calls on Sept. 30 from area residents about “two patrons engaging in sexual acts in view of their backyard bordering Vineyard 48.” Officers discovered “two highly intoxicated trespassers” and they were escorted off the property, the release said.

The release added that while investigating that complaint, “police observed an extremely intoxicated male patron who caused a disturbance in the rear of the establishment, in addition to a second intoxicated patron who was unable to stand on her own.”

Southold police officers responded to the winery again later that day for “an altercation involving 400 disorderly, heavily intoxicated patrons who were pushing, shoving and screaming at one another,” the release said. It said a fight broke out involving 15 to 20 patrons that required the response of six Southold officers, who ordered the vineyard closed for the afternoon because of the “overwhelming” size of the crowd.

In addition, police said, the long bathroom lines — some 30 people deep — led to patrons wandering off the premises to urinate and defecate on the properties of neighboring residents, the release added.

“The disturbing incidents of September 30 are only the most recent in a long line of resident complaints and police encounters at Vineyard 48,” the release said. It noted that according to the police department, officers responded to 10 incidents at the premises from May 28 to Sept 30 of this year.

The release said two incidents involved alcohol overdoses in which patrons were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, four instances involved intoxicated patrons causing disturbances in the community, and three instances involved buses and limos making dangerous illegal U-turns near the vineyard.

The SLA has three prior pending cases against Vineyard 48, the release said.

On June 5 of last year, the release noted, Southold police responded to an alcohol overdose at the vineyard, where a patron was found vomiting and had to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment. On Oct. 15, 2016, Southold police responded to another alcohol overdose, again requiring immediate treatment at a hospital. And while responding to the Oct. 15 call, police saw and broke up two separate physical altercations — one involving an assault by “a highly intoxicated underage woman” on another female, and an unrelated fight erupting shorty afterward between patrons requiring police and management to intervene.

In addition to the altercations, police saw numerous highly intoxicated patrons drinking sangria out of gallon buckets, with an estimated 500 patrons on the licensed grounds, the release said.

The release said Southold police reports detail 11 more incidents between May 14 and Oct. 30 of last year, including three incidents of alcohol overdoses, four responses to fights between patrons and two for intoxicated patrons harassing neighboring residents.

“The time has come for this licensee to follow the laws of New York State,” Riano added in the release, “and I commend the SLA for taking emergency action, as Vineyard 48 has demonstrated again and again they have zero respect for the law, and no care for their neighbors, the police or for the safety of their patrons.”

After extensive litigation about prior patterns of serious illegal conduct by the licensee starting in 2013, the SLA board imposed a $10,000 fine and a 21-day suspension last year, the release said.

The licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an administrative law judge, the release said, and an order of summary suspension remains in effect until it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court.