Public hearing on Oheka Castle condo project shelved

A public hearing that was scheduled Tuesday to consider revoking covenants and restrictions on the Oheka Castle property to make way for a condominium project was adjourned minutes before it was set to take place.

The Huntington Town Board voted 4-1 to postpone the hearing until Oct. 20. Councilwoman Joan Cergol recused herself from the vote because of a prior working relationship with castle owner Gary Melius and at the castle.

No explanation was given for the adjournment. The removal of the covenants and restrictions is needed for developers to move forward on a scaled-down plan to build condominiums on the grounds of the castle.

The covenants and restrictions, which also cover a neighboring parcel owned by a country club, preserve a golf course and addresses traffic signals and a future sewer system.

Residents in the Cold Spring Hills Civic Association, the community next to the castle, sent a letter to the town dated Sept. 12 outlining their concerns about the proposal that called for building 90 condominiums in a four-story stone building with parking underneath on the lower portion of the castle’s front lawn.

According to the letter, the civic group met with Melius and his attorney Michael McCarthy in a virtual meeting on Sept. 3 where the proposal was presented.

A 190-unit senior community, in development since 2012, was previously proposed for part of the Oheka property and a parcel owned by the Cold Spring Hills Country Club. The civic association supported that proposal because it preserve the golf course, but that plan fell through.

The letter from the civic association to the town, which also said was shared with Melius and McCarthy, contained a list of nine concerns pertaining to the new proposal. Among the requests were covenants and restrictions that would prohibit any further development of the castle property; a smaller version of the project be considered; clarification on any requirements for affordable housing; sewage hookup to the Nassau County Sewer District; and that the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department agree to construct an annex closer to the Cold Spring Hills community.

Huntington-based Kahn Property Owner LLC, the entity that owns the castle, submitted the new application to the town earlier this year.

According to a New York State Department of State Division of Corporations Entity Information form, Kahn Property Owner, LLC is a domestic limited liability company that lists Gary Melius, C/O Oheka Castle, 135 West Gate Drive, Huntington, as the address and person to send documents.

The castle is in receivership, according to court documents, under which a neutral party is appointed to manage business operations.