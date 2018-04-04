Former Old Field village trustee Ted Rosenberg has unseated Justice Ron LaVita in a special election after the candidates finished in a tie last month.

Rosenberg defeated LaVita, 189 to 146, in voting on Tuesday, village officials said.

Incumbent LaVita of the Justice Party and challenger Rosenberg of the Lighthouse Party had finished in a 114-114 tie during village elections on March 20. The runoff was held to determine the winner.

The campaign was marked by accusations that the incumbent failed to obtain permits for a swimming pool at his house and lived in the home without a certificate of occupancy, and that the challenger lacked the proper temperament to be a judge.

Village justices serve four-year terms and are not paid. Old Field, on the North Shore of Brookhaven Town, has 918 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

LaVita, 60, a lawyer in private practice, is completing his fifth term as justice.

Rosenberg, 64, a former village trustee, is a partner with Rosenberg & Gluck in Holtsville. He serves as associate village justice in case LaVita is unable to work.

In a mailing sent to village residents before last month’s election, Rosenberg said LaVita had failed to obtain a permit for his swimming pool, which lacked a required fence. He also said LaVita had agreed in 2002 to leave his home until he obtained a certificate of occupancy, but had remained in the house.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LaVita blamed the permit problem on a contractor, but said he is in compliance with village code and paid permit fees last year. Records show he obtained an extension of his building permit, which expires on July 6.

LaVita, in a mailing he sent to village residents last month, questioned Rosenberg’s suitability for the job. He said Rosenberg had misused his role as associate justice by hosting a political fundraiser at his home and seeking favors. Rosenberg denied those allegations.