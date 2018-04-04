TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Rosenberg unseats incumbent LaVita in special election

The Old Field village trustee wins out over the five-term justice after their March race ended in a 114-114 tie.

Ted Rosenberg was elected Old Field village justice

Ted Rosenberg was elected Old Field village justice in a runoff contest. Photo Credit: John Stewart

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Former Old Field village trustee Ted Rosenberg has unseated Justice Ron LaVita in a special election after the candidates finished in a tie last month.

Rosenberg defeated LaVita, 189 to 146, in voting on Tuesday, village officials said.

Incumbent LaVita of the Justice Party and challenger Rosenberg of the Lighthouse Party had finished in a 114-114 tie during village elections on March 20. The runoff was held to determine the winner.

The campaign was marked by accusations that the incumbent failed to obtain permits for a swimming pool at his house and lived in the home without a certificate of occupancy, and that the challenger lacked the proper temperament to be a judge.

Village justices serve four-year terms and are not paid. Old Field, on the North Shore of Brookhaven Town, has 918 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

LaVita, 60, a lawyer in private practice, is completing his fifth term as justice.

Rosenberg, 64, a former village trustee, is a partner with Rosenberg & Gluck in Holtsville. He serves as associate village justice in case LaVita is unable to work.

In a mailing sent to village residents before last month’s election, Rosenberg said LaVita had failed to obtain a permit for his swimming pool, which lacked a required fence. He also said LaVita had agreed in 2002 to leave his home until he obtained a certificate of occupancy, but had remained in the house.

LaVita blamed the permit problem on a contractor, but said he is in compliance with village code and paid permit fees last year. Records show he obtained an extension of his building permit, which expires on July 6.

LaVita, in a mailing he sent to village residents last month, questioned Rosenberg’s suitability for the job. He said Rosenberg had misused his role as associate justice by hosting a political fundraiser at his home and seeking favors. Rosenberg denied those allegations.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions because 2 dead in five-vehicle crash in Nassau, cops say
The weather forecast for Wednesday includes rain, possibly NWS: Fog early, then high winds and rain
Suffolk police investigate after two bodies were found Husband, wife found dead in home, police say
Police said a man was charged with drunken Man charged with DWI in crash, police say
An old duck farm on Barnes Road in Town to developer: Clean up old duck farm
The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead $5.999M LI home located between 2 bridges