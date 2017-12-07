TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 44° Good Morning
Few Clouds 44° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

3 departments respond to Olympic Motor Lodge fire, officials say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Firefighters from three Suffolk County departments are battling a fire of unknown origin Thursday morning at the Olympic Motor Lodge in Brentwood, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Suffolk police said a 911 call reporting the fire at the motel on Motor Parkway was received at 9:03 a.m.

Eastbound Motor Parkway has been closed in the area.

Fire officials said firefighters from Brentwood, East Brentwood and Hauppauge responded to the scene and “had water on the fire” before 9:20 a.m.

Reports from the scene were that the motel had been evacuated, police and fire officials said. Officials also said there were no reported injuries.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police have issued a Silver Alert 85-year-old man reported missing, police say
Peter Lee Dunbar, 24, of Queens, was taken Porch package thief arrested, police say
Gabby Shepard, 3, of Wheatley Heights and Carol Mocha Moms to host Santa breakfast on LI
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Poplar No injuries in Suffolk house fire, officials say
Police investigate the hit-and-run crash that killed  Fredy Cops seek driver in fatal hit-and-run
Security Chrysler Jeep Ram, seen here on Monday, Village may refund automotive fees, clerk says
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE