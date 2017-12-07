Firefighters from three Suffolk County departments are battling a fire of unknown origin Thursday morning at the Olympic Motor Lodge in Brentwood, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Suffolk police said a 911 call reporting the fire at the motel on Motor Parkway was received at 9:03 a.m.

Eastbound Motor Parkway has been closed in the area.

Fire officials said firefighters from Brentwood, East Brentwood and Hauppauge responded to the scene and “had water on the fire” before 9:20 a.m.

Reports from the scene were that the motel had been evacuated, police and fire officials said. Officials also said there were no reported injuries.