3 departments respond to Olympic Motor Lodge fire, officials say
Firefighters from three Suffolk County departments are battling a fire of unknown origin Thursday morning at the Olympic Motor Lodge in Brentwood, Suffolk County fire officials said.
Suffolk police said a 911 call reporting the fire at the motel on Motor Parkway was received at 9:03 a.m.
Eastbound Motor Parkway has been closed in the area.
Fire officials said firefighters from Brentwood, East Brentwood and Hauppauge responded to the scene and “had water on the fire” before 9:20 a.m.
Reports from the scene were that the motel had been evacuated, police and fire officials said. Officials also said there were no reported injuries.