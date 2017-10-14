At least one person was injured Saturday night in a multivehicle crash on the Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood, state police said.

Authorities said the rollover crash, just south of Pine Aire Drive, occurred at 7:24 p.m. and that a helicopter airlifted at least one person to a nearby hospital, State Police said.

The right southbound lane of the parkway remained closed as of 8:45 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known, police said.