At least one person was injured Saturday night in a multivehicle crash on the Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood, state police said.
Authorities said the rollover crash, just south of Pine Aire Drive, occurred at 7:24 p.m. and that a helicopter airlifted at least one person to a nearby hospital, State Police said.
The right southbound lane of the parkway remained closed as of 8:45 p.m., police said.
The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known, police said.
