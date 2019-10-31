TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk officials to share data about opioid overdoses

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Thursday announced the creation of SOAR, an intelligence sharing program on Long Island to address the opioid epidemic, which claimed the lives of nearly 400 county residents last year. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County public safety and public health agencies will meet quarterly early next year to share up-to-date information about the opioid crisis, including analyzing specific fatal overdose cases to evaluate the government's response and find potential holes in their response, agency officials said Thursday. 

The Suffolk Sharing Opioid Analysis & Research, also known as SOAR, is a first-of-its kind intelligence sharing program on Long Island to address the opioid epidemic, which claimed the lives of nearly 400 county residents last year.

"We will be removing silos so that we can share information, evaluate the situation and identify solutions," said County Executive Steve Bellone at a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank. "This initiative will continue our efforts to reduce the deaths related to opioid addiction."

The group will include representatives from eight county agencies or elected officials, including the office of the county executive, police department, district attorney, sheriff, health services, probation, social services and medical examiner.

SOAR is modeled after the NYPD’s RxStat, a partnership of 35 city, state, and federal agencies to enhance the city's response to the heroin and opioid epidemic, officials said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

