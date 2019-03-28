New York took the country's latest step Thursday to sanction opioid manufacturers and distributors — including the prominent Sackler family — through a major expansion of a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County that comes on the heels of Purdue Pharma's multimillion dollar settlement with Oklahoma.

Attorney General Letitia James blamed six manufacturers and four distributors — as well as the "mastermind" Sacklers, whose company Purdue Pharma developed OxyContin — for creating the state's opioid epidemic and accused them of fraud, willful misconduct and gross negligence.

The amended lawsuit — which supersedes the August 2018 filing that was only against Purdue Pharma — was filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court because it is among the counties most impacted by the opioid epidemic in the state.

“This is an extensive lawsuit that leaves no stone unturned,” James said at a news conference Thursday in Manhattan, calling it the nation's most comprehensive lawsuit of its kind. “They put profits over patients.”

The epidemic has claimed almost 3,700 lives on Long Island since 2010, statistics show. Fatal overdoses declined Islandwide in 2018 for the first time in years after alarming spikes at the height of the crisis.

“Today I’m thinking of all those families that will never be whole again,” James said.

The suit seeks several remedies, including the creation of an abatement fund for treatment programs, a prohibition on the defendants' marketing or distributing opioids in New York unless certain safeguards are met, statutory penalties, monetary damages and restitution.

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers denied James' allegations Thursday. The company and family settled a similar lawsuit this week with the state of Oklahoma for $270 million, according to The Associated Press. It was the first settlement in nearly 2,000 lawsuits against the manufacturer. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company denied any wrongdoing.

"The public announcement of the amended complaints is part of a continuing effort to try these cases in the court of public opinion rather than the justice system," the company's statement said Thursday. "Such serious allegations demand clear evidence linking the conduct alleged to the harm described, but we believe the state fails to show such causation and offers little evidence to support its sweeping legal claims."

Purdue Pharma officials said this month that they are considering bankruptcy amid the lawsuits. James said the state will pursue its claim in bankruptcy court if needed.

The attorney general's office also is open to discussing settlement possibilities, James said

The Sacklers are major donors to cultural institutions, such as many of the world’s great museums and universities. In the past few weeks, museums including the Guggenheim in Manhattan have cut ties with the family. James, however, alleged that they transferred money from Purdue into trusts and offshore accounts to avoid losing their millions.

Kathe A. Sackler owns an estate in Suffolk County valued at about $5 million, according to the lawsuit. She was on the company's board from 1990 to 2018.

A representative for the family said they have always "acted properly" and are committed to solutions to prevent and treat addiction.

"Government data makes clear that the opioid crisis is growing rapidly because of illicit fentanyl smuggled in from China and Mexico — and headline-seeking lawsuits like this only distract from the important task of identifying real solutions to that crisis.”

On the county level, Suffolk was the first in the state — and the second in the country — to sue drugmakers in connection with opioid abuse. Dozens of other counties, including Nassau, filed similar lawsuits that are currently ongoing. They have been consolidated into a single action to be initially heard in Suffolk County Supreme Court. After the judge resolves pretrial issues, the cases will return to their home jurisdictions for trial.

“I applaud New York State Attorney General James for joining in our efforts to recoup untold amounts of public funds that were spent to assist those afflicted by this epidemic," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Thursday. "It is our hope that our lawsuit, and ones like it, will bear fruit that forever changes the way destructive — but profitable — drugs are marketed and sold across the nation.”

The attorney general's expanded lawsuit names multiple defendants: manufacturers Endo International, Allergan, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, as well as pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen and Rochester Drug Cooperative.

Their alleged "collective pattern of misconduct" is believed by the state to have "sparked, spread, and sustained the opioid epidemic in New York," the lawsuit states.

Cardinal, McKesson Corp. and Rochester Drug Cooperative are additionally accused of continuing to work with pharmacies, including ones in Suffolk and Nassau, that the companies believed to be engaging in suspicious activity, the lawsuit states. Officials declined to name the pharmacies, saying they could be under further investigation.

James highlighted a pharmacy in Suffolk County — which handled the most orders for the county and among the most in the state — that averaged 85 suspicious orders per year, yet Cardinal continued to deal with them.

Jeffrey Reynolds, president of the Family and Children’s Association — a Mineola-based nonprofit that offers counseling and outpatient drug rehabilitation treatment — said he "can't help but think" the Sackler estate "would make a great addiction treatment facility and recovery center.”

“For years pharmaceutical executives have laughed all the way to the bank while families have cried at the funerals of family members who lost their lives to addiction," Reynolds said in a statement. "The human costs associated with the relentless marketing and promotion of opioids are incalculable, but we know that every taxpayer in Nassau and Suffolk has paid dearly in terms of increased law enforcement and criminal justice costs, health care and addiction treatment expenses and all the other implications associated with this public health crisis.”

— With The Associated Press



