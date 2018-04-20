Brookhaven Town officials and Hope House Ministries have announced an anti-opioid rally to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pennysaver Amphitheater in Farmingville.

Speakers at the “War on Addiction Rally” will talk about their personal experiences with drug abuse to raise awareness about Long Island’s opioid crisis, town officials said in a news release. The event also will raise money for Port Jefferson-based Hope House Ministries’ programs for fighting drug addiction and helping care for substance abusers, officials said.

Long Island officials have estimated that as many as 600 people on Long Island, including 400 in Suffolk County, died last year from opioid overdoses, part of a national epidemic that caused more than 60,000 fatalities in 2016.

“No family should have to go through the pain of losing a child to substance abuse or watching them suffer each day,” town Councilwoman Jane Bonner said in a statement.

The rally is free and open to the public. For information and to register to attend, visit waronaddictionrally.com.