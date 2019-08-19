Orangetheory Fitness is coming to Village of the Branch, but the company can’t use its namesake color on its permanent storefront sign, village officials said.

“It has to be either a red, green or white sign,” said Deputy Mayor John Carro in an interview. “They’re choosing to use an orangy red.”

The company offers hourlong fitness classes at more than a dozen Long Island studios and about 1,100 woldwide, many of them marked with a distinctive orange splat logo. But the Village of the Branch gym is planned for Village Commons Shopping Center off Route 25, one of three shopping centers along that road and Route 111 whose site plans years ago laid out specific — and binding — color schemes for tenant signs, Carro said.

The other two shopping centers feature predominantly red, white and blue signs.

Officials' intent was to keep chromatic chaos at bay, Carro said. In areas without such restrictions, “you see one guy with a purple sign, a red sign, flashing signs that make it look like 42nd Street," he said. “We’re looking for consistency” in the village.

A blue-themed Citibank sign on Village Commons’ west end predates the red-white-green color scheme and was allowed to remain because that space was unchanged during a renovation of the rest of the shopping center that took place about 15 years ago.

"We pride ourselves on being very business-friendly in the village," Mayor Mark Delaney said in an interview. But "those are the rules we have, and most existing businesses have been able to work within the context of those rules."

Many Long Island municipalities regulate the dimension and type of signs they allow. Village of the Branch may be among the most vigilant — it allows most signs only by permit, and its Planning Board chairwoman last year publicly criticized what she said was a profusion of signs on the front lawn of the public library — but it is not alone in regulating color.

The Huntington village of Lloyd Harbor prohibits colors in a "florescent-type, neon-type, color or overly bright hue." In the Babylon village of Amityville in 2011, the Stop & Shop supermarket chain eliminated a purple stripe from its storefront designs to stay on the right side of a local ordinance prescribing only certain historical colors for commercial signs.

Representatives for Orangetheory Fitness and Acadia Realty Trust, the Village Commons landlord, did not respond to requests for comment.