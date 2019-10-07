TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk OTB: Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino's parent company misused millions of dollars

Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia is

Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia is seen on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Suffolk County OTB on Monday filed a lawsuit against Delaware North alleging that the company misused millions of dollars from Jake’s 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia at the expense of taxpayers.

“Suffolk OTB is seeking relief from the courts because we have an obligation to protect taxpayer dollars and stop Delaware North’s abuse and self-dealing,” Suffolk OTB president and CEO Phil Nolan said. “As the complaint outlines, Delaware North has been enriching itself by millions of dollars at the expense of Suffolk County taxpayers.”

Buffalo-based Delaware North did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in United States Bankruptcy Court, seeks damages of more than $5 million along with punitive damages, equitable relief and attorneys’ fees. It also seeks a declaration that Suffolk OTB may terminate Delaware North’s management of Jake’s 58 for cause.

OTB officials said they filed the lawsuit after efforts to resolve the issues with Delaware North went nowhere.

“We have asked the Court to stop Delaware North from abusing its position of trust to enrich itself at the expense of a public-benefit corporation,” lead attorney for Suffolk OTB Bryce Friedman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP said. “We expect the Court will force Delaware North to live up to its contract with Suffolk OTB and to open its books so we can demonstrate the full extent of Delaware North’s abuse of its position as manager of Jake’s 58.”

The lawsuit contains a number of allegations, including that Delaware North overcharged millions in construction costs. It also alleges that the company used Suffolk OTB’s marketing budget as a “slush fund” to pay itself millions for hotel rooms it could not fill with paying guests.

The complaint reflects Suffolk OTB’s ongoing effort to oversee Delaware North’s management of the VLT Facility. Different elements occurred at different times. Suffolk OTB tried to resolve these issues with Delaware North over a number of months prior to litigation. Suffolk OTB said after those efforts proved "unsuccessful," it had no choice but to ask the courts for assistance to remedy the situation and protect taxpayer dollars.

The lawsuit also states that Delaware North overcharged Suffolk OTB hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent by falsely inflating the square footage of the VLT gaming facility and then paid itself from Suffolk OTB’s bank account. 

Jake’s 58 opened in February 2017 with 250 video lottery terminals, and grew to 1,000 machines by that June. The casino has generated more than $200 million for New York State, as well as millions for Suffolk County, the Village of Islandia, and Suffolk OTB’s creditors, according to OTB.

