TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Southold hires outside counsel to investigate police response to cop's retirement party

Some Southold Town residents complained that police ignored

Some Southold Town residents complained that police ignored their phone calls reporting that guests at a retirement party in May for Sgt. Steven Zuhoski were not following social distancing protocols and that fireworks were being shot off. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Southold officials have hired outside counsel to independently investigate allegations from some town residents that police dismissed phone complaints that people at a crowded May retirement party for a longtime police sergeant were ignoring state COVID-19 guidelines.

The Southold Town Board voted 4-2 at its June 30 regular meeting to retain Justin Block, of Central Islip-based Sinnreich, Kosakoff & Messina LLP, as special counsel to the town. He will begin an investigation into the Southold Police Department’s response to the May 29 retirement party in Cutchogue for former Sgt. Steven Zuhoski.

Residents complained that police ignored their phone calls reporting that party guests were not following social distancing protocols and that fireworks were being shot off.

Police Chief Martin Flatley gave a preliminary investigation report to the board last month, but board members said they were not satisfied with it, prompting the board to hire independent counsel.

The town will await the results of Block’s findings before deciding on any further action.

Councilwoman Sarah Nappa voted against Block’s hiring, citing a conflict of interest because his law firm represented the town years ago in a lawsuit involving a resident who sued the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals in a dispute regarding Southold’s short-term rental law.

“It would have been best practice to hire a firm that had no association with the town at all,” Nappa said. “Even the appearance of a conflict is an issue.”

Councilman James Dinizio cast the other dissenting vote. He said Friday that he preferred to pick a law firm with no connections to local politics to eliminate any appearance that an investigation may not be impartial.

“In my opinion, it’s eliminating one more thing that someone can say about the result,” Dinizio said. “In this day and age, everybody is looking for that.”

Supervisor Scott Russell said he voted ‘yes’ because Block, who is president of the Suffolk County Bar Association, had previous experience as a member of the Suffolk County District Attorney Office’s Conviction Integrity Bureau. The bureau investigates claims of innocence and works with the district attorney’s office to prevent wrongful convictions.

That experience, Russell said, gave Block knowledge of how to investigate the conduct of police departments.

“I personally find it appalling that a board member would question the integrity of an investigator we never met and raise suspicions over an investigation that isn't even done,” Russell said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces the reopening Curran, GOP lawmakers split over debt refinancing
Attendees at one of two groundbreaking ceremonies on Crews begin transforming convent into Bayport-Blue Point Public Library
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, left, Suffolk Deputy Suffolk County uses 311 line to help feed hungry residents
Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation
New York nursing home residents will be allowed Visiting can resume at nursing homes, state Health Dept. says
Bobby Smith, right, executive director of the Black Protests against race discrimination, health care inequality
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search