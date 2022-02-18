TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead cops rule out fentanyl in suspected overdoses involving students

Exterior view of Riverhead High School. April 16th,

Exterior view of Riverhead High School. April 16th, 2021. . Credit: John Roca

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Three Riverhead High School students who were revived on campus in the past 10 days are not suspected to have overdosed with fentanyl, Town of Riverhead police said Friday in a statement.

The most recent case on Monday with a student ingesting a THC chocolate candy bar remains under investigation, along with the two students who lost consciousness during school hours on Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, police said.

The incidents on Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 with students were determined to not have overdosed on narcotics or alcohol, police said. Narcan was used in the two incidents, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller previously said.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, can block the effects of drugs such as fentanyl, opium and heroin by attaching to the same parts of the brain that receive opioids.

The status of the three students, who were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, were not immediately released.

The student who was hospitalized Monday had "been ill for the last few weeks," police said earlier this week.

In a statement Friday, police said "parents are strongly urged to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of drug use, as well as nicotine and vaping products, and to seek help if needed."

On Wednesday, the Riverhead Central School District had an event about Narcan equipment and training for the community and school staff, according to the school’s website.

Hegermiller previously said the circumstances of the three cases appear to be different, as the first student in the Feb. 4 incident used a vape pen and the student on Feb. 10 did not.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The aftermath of a house fire on Old
Official: After saving baby from fire, dad 'tried heroically to go back' for young mom
Grieving family members watch as Gerhard's body is
Probe continues into death of FDNY firefighter from LI after battling house fire
Linda Mangano arrives at federal court in Central
Linda Mangano deserves community service instead of prison, defense attorney says in court papers
Aspen Tree Service removes a tree that fell
Forecast: More high winds and chance of snow squalls
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola
Assessment workers accessed colleagues' confidential data
Bobby Vanderhall was sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison
'I do forgive you from the bottom of my heart,' mother of victim of fatal hammer attack tells killer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?