Town of Huntington officials are considering creating an overlay zoning district in Melville’s Route 110 corridor that will allow a mix of construction, including multifamily residential housing and retail businesses.

The proposed overlay district would affect applicants who seek to build on certain industrial-zoned properties in Melville that meet certain criteria, including being able to connect to sewers, town officials said.

"This ensures that economic development remains a priority for the Town of Huntington and we continue to attract businesses from all parts of the world," Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, sponsor of the public hearing resolutions, said in an email.

The parcels in the overlay district would not be allowed to have frontage on the Long Island Expressway Service Road or be located west of Walt Whitman Road or East of Pinelawn Road.

On Dec. 14, the town board will hold three public hearings on the measure and related items and is expected to vote on them in the same meeting.

This will be Lupinacci’s final meeting as supervisor.

The first public hearing will discuss establishing a mixed-use overlay district consisting of multifamily residential housing, professional offices, scientific research, entertainment, retail, personal service, and food establishments for properties zoned for light industry 1 and light industry 2 under town code. Construction criteria includes maximum height, parking, sewer-connection, and public space requirements.

The board will also consider these measures: amending town code to exclude the proposed mixed-use overlay district from the limitation of one building per lot in lots approved for the overlay district; amending town code to make the town's 20% affordable component for residential units equally applicable in the proposed overlay district.

Town Board members Joan Cergol and Gene Cook both voted against scheduling the public hearings.

"While I am dedicated to finding a planning solution to addressing the economic viability concerns raised by property owners in the Route 110 Melville corridor, as well as those expressed by the corridor’s surrounding residential communities, I voted against scheduling these public hearings for Melville because of continuing questions with certain aspects of the proposed amendments," Cergol said in an email.

She also said she’s "fundamentally" opposed to scheduling a public hearing for "impactful zoning" measures during the afternoon.

Cook agreed saying he was "offended" by the 2 p.m. time of the public hearing.

"I hope this doesn’t show how the new board is going to conduct business," Cook said. "This is a huge undertaking and if it goes through it will absolutely change the entire face of Huntington."

The hearing will be held at Town Hall, 100 Main St.