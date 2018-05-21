Five people, including two children, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their sport utility vehicle overturned in a crash early Sunday evening on the border of Elwood and Commack, police and fire officials said.

An East Northport Fire Department spokesman said the two-vehicle collision occurred at 7:06 p.m. on Larkfield Road near the intersection of Cedar Road. All five occupants of the SUV were transported to Huntington Hospital by the East Northport Rescue Squad, spokesman Steve Silverman said.

Suffolk County police said the driver of the other vehicle, a white coupe, was not transported.

Fire officials said that driver, whose name was not released, declined medical assistance at the scene.

Silverman said that about 50 members of the East Northport Fire Department, including firefighters and emergency medical personnel, responded to the scene with four heavy rescue engines, four ambulances, a paramedic responder and fire police.

Firefighters needed to use heavy rescue tools to remove the roof of the SUV to extricate that driver, who officials said was trapped as a result of the crash.

Photos from the scene show the SUV, on its side, with the roof removed by firefighters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.