TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
25° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Packages stolen from outside homes in Babylon and West Babylon

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police are investigating the theft of packages from outside homes in Babylon and West Babylon after six reported larcenies occurred in a four-day period last week, authorities said Tuesday night.

The thefts took place on consecutive days from Nov. 5 through Friday, police said.

“Officers believe the suspect has stolen several packages that have not yet been reported, including clothing and shoes,” Suffolk police said in a statement.

Packages were stolen from outside of homes on the following dates and locations:

  • Nov. 5 on 17th Street in West Babylon
  • Nov. 5 on Park Avenue in Babylon
  • Nov. 5 on Morrison Street in Babylon
  • Nov. 6 on Old Farmingdale Road in West Babylon
  • Nov. 7 on Coppertree Lane in Babylon
  • Nov. 8 on Cadman Avenue in Babylon

Police are urging anyone who believes they were a victim in the string of thefts to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 between 8 a.m. and noon.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A view of Oceanside High School seen on Oceanside voters reject bond issue for heat, a/c upgrades
Members of the East Hampton Town Police Dive NTSB: Amagansett plane crash likely caused by weather, pilot decision
Deputy Commisioner for New York State Public Health High cancer rates in 3 Suffolk communities discussed
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks in Manhattan office Cuomo threatens to revoke National Grid certificate to operate
A man uses a poncho to keep dry Forecast: Mostly clear with possible record cold
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at 1600: As Democrats push impeachment, what's a win?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search