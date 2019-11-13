Suffolk police are investigating the theft of packages from outside homes in Babylon and West Babylon after six reported larcenies occurred in a four-day period last week, authorities said Tuesday night.

The thefts took place on consecutive days from Nov. 5 through Friday, police said.

“Officers believe the suspect has stolen several packages that have not yet been reported, including clothing and shoes,” Suffolk police said in a statement.

Packages were stolen from outside of homes on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 5 on 17th Street in West Babylon

Nov. 5 on Park Avenue in Babylon

Nov. 5 on Morrison Street in Babylon

Nov. 6 on Old Farmingdale Road in West Babylon

Nov. 7 on Coppertree Lane in Babylon

Nov. 8 on Cadman Avenue in Babylon

Police are urging anyone who believes they were a victim in the string of thefts to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 between 8 a.m. and noon.