Cops: Packages stolen from outside homes in Babylon and West Babylon
Suffolk police are investigating the theft of packages from outside homes in Babylon and West Babylon after six reported larcenies occurred in a four-day period last week, authorities said Tuesday night.
The thefts took place on consecutive days from Nov. 5 through Friday, police said.
“Officers believe the suspect has stolen several packages that have not yet been reported, including clothing and shoes,” Suffolk police said in a statement.
Packages were stolen from outside of homes on the following dates and locations:
- Nov. 5 on 17th Street in West Babylon
- Nov. 5 on Park Avenue in Babylon
- Nov. 5 on Morrison Street in Babylon
- Nov. 6 on Old Farmingdale Road in West Babylon
- Nov. 7 on Coppertree Lane in Babylon
- Nov. 8 on Cadman Avenue in Babylon
Police are urging anyone who believes they were a victim in the string of thefts to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 between 8 a.m. and noon.
