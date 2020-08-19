TODAY'S PAPER
Parachute cords strung across Sag Harbor trails could hurt dirt bike, ATV riders, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Who strung camouflaged parachute cords across nature trails in Sag Harbor?

That's what investigators are trying to determine after a juvenile ATV rider was seriously injured two weeks ago when a cord struck him in the neck, throwing him from his ATV and sending him to the hospital.

A hospital photo released by police shows severe bruising to the boy's neck, from his collarbone to his chin.

The incident occurred on the trails Aug. 7 at about 6:15 p.m. And on Wednesday, Southampton Town Police detectives, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers, said "an unknown person or people" are tying the hunter green parachute cords across the trails in an attempt to deter dirt bikes and ATV riders and said the cords are so difficult to see they "may cause serious physical injury or death" if struck.

Detectives are asking the public for help so they can arrest the person — or persons — responsible for the cords and charge them with reckless endangerment.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or they can file tips online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

Police said tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

