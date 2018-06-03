Latino culture and community pride were on display Sunday as hundreds participated in the 52nd annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade.

Puerto Rican and other Latino parade goers lined a nearly 3-mile stretch from North Bay Shore to Brentwood to watch dance groups, school marching bands, local emergency responders and floats representing Salvadorans, Guatemalans, Ecuadorans and Colombians pass by.

The event is organized by the nonprofit by Teatro Yerbabruja, and participants said this year's celebration was especially meaningful after the devastation Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico in September.