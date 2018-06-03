TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Puerto Rican parade in Brentwood celebrates culture, community pride

Latino culture and community pride were on display Sunday as hundreds participated in the 52nd annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade.

Puerto Rican and other Latino parade goers lined a nearly 3-mile stretch from North Bay Shore to Brentwood to watch dance groups, school marching bands, local emergency responders and floats representing Salvadorans, Guatemalans, Ecuadorans and Colombians pass by.

The event is organized by the nonprofit by Teatro Yerbabruja, and participants said this year's celebration was especially meaningful after the devastation Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico in September.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

Nunley's Carousel and Amusements on the corner of Places we loved on Long Island Roslyn Harbor at sunset on Nov. 9, 2014. Fall scenes on Long Island Stacey Ng of Freeport has been hired as See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years Connetquot High School held its homecoming parade in High school homecomings across LI A historic waterfront estate in Hampton Bays that Take a look inside LI's most lavish homes Anne Winberry and Derek Mordente were married Dec. See who's been getting married on LI This is Sunrise Highway at 8:30 a.m. on 11 signs you're having a lucky day on LI Tommy Bahama opened on May 22, 2015 at Tommy Bahama, Aveda, more new stores on LI This Northport High School Class of 1967 graduate's Guess who: LI celebrity yearbook pictures King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Al Berasti of Carle Place throws out his Stunning photos from around LI, NYC Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse