TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Police rescue paraglider tangled in power line in Mt. Sinai

A PSEG worker attempts to free a motorized

A PSEG worker attempts to free a motorized paraglider that got tangled in overhead wires in Mount Sinai on Saturday. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A Patchogue paraglider became entangled in a power line Saturday, but was rescued unharmed.

Police said the 60-year-old man was using a motorized paraglider in Mount Sinai when he became stuck in a non-energized power line around noon. 

Police rescued the man off Harbor Beach Road at Cedar Beach and returned him to the ground uninjured, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the incident and PSEG Long Island responded to inspect and repair the power lines, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Members of the Freeport search Mill Pond Park Police searching for missing Freeport man
This still image taken from surveillance video provided Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in NYC
Thousands of apartments have been built in Long Gig economy, brain drain, more development: How LI changed in the last 10 years
The Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police Man dies in hit by motorcycle, police say
Lyft and six state senators are promoting an Lyft to offer discount on rides for New Year's Eve, Day
A destroyed ladder truck is seen in the North Massapequa firefighters: 'We are here stronger than ever'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search