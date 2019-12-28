A Patchogue paraglider became entangled in a power line Saturday, but was rescued unharmed.

Police said the 60-year-old man was using a motorized paraglider in Mount Sinai when he became stuck in a non-energized power line around noon.

Police rescued the man off Harbor Beach Road at Cedar Beach and returned him to the ground uninjured, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the incident and PSEG Long Island responded to inspect and repair the power lines, police said.