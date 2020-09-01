Amityville officials are holding off on approving a new set of parking rules for the village until they get more input on their proposal.

The village board of trustees held a public hearing last week on the proposed changes, but even before residents spoke, trustee Michael O’Neill asked that the board delay a vote so that officials can talk to business owners.

“Our goal was to go and speak to people and then, it’s the excuse of 2020, but COVID kind of threw everything up in the air,” O’Neill said.

The changes would create more consistent parking rules and address parking for a proposed 33-unit apartment building at 221 Broadway, he said.

The village is proposing a three-hour time limit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for 10 of the village’s 16 lots. They would also create a downtown resident parking district whereby those who live within the district — Broadway between Avon Place and Railroad Avenue — must purchase a permit to park overnight.

Several people who spoke at the Zoom hearing raised concerns.

Janet Colletti said she spoke against the parking allotment for apartments near the LIRR station two years ago but was told that residents in transit-oriented developments have fewer cars.

“It’s a little late to start thinking about ‘Oh my gosh we have no parking’ because according to all of you they can use an Uber,” she said. “You misled us to believe it wasn’t going to be a problem.”

Mayor Dennis Siry said the village is “trying to address the situation right now instead of doing nothing about it at all.”

Kirk Hurme, owner of Amityville Wellness, an acupuncture, massage and Chinese herbal medicince business near the planned apartments, said the proposal seemed unfair.

“I’m more than a little bit concerned about how it favors one stakeholder group in the residents of the planned development over the existing business owners,” he said, questioning where his employees and customers would park.

Siry said the village is taking an “overlay district” approach.

“Residents hopefully aren’t there in the daytime when the businesses are open, and then at night when the businesses are closed, that’s when they’ll be having their cars parked there,” he said.

That prompted a response from Colletti, who said, “Hopefully doesn’t get it done in my book. The businesses are going to lose business if people have to walk.”

Siry said the changes are “a work in progress.”

“We’re trying to find a good solution to make everybody happy,” he said.