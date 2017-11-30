Two state parks in Suffolk County will get modern playgrounds with special sections for the disabled and children of different ages, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Thursday.

An “oceanside-themed” playground is planned for Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon, which will feature an area for children ages 2 to 5 years old, and one for the 5- to 12-year-old set, Cuomo said in a statement.

At East Islip’s Heckscher State Park, Field 6 will be expanded with new “meadow-themed” equipment and a large, central pavilion to offer shade, replacing the gazebo that now stands there, he said.

That playground is one of the most popular at the park as it’s near a picnic area and has water views; on sunny weekends, it can be so crowded that some children are left out, said George Gorman, Long Island deputy regional park director.

At the park’s Field 1, the playground will gain new swing sets, along with a safer surface, accessible walkways and seating, Cuomo said.

Officials did not release a timetable for the improvements, which are among the $12.6 million of playground upgrades Cuomo announced for a dozen state parks around New York.

By 2020, he said, 100 playgrounds at state parks should be updated — or added.

The initiative is in the governor’s 10-year plan to invest $900 million in state parks, many of which had grown dilapidated after years of budget cuts.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“With this investment, we are ensuring our park system remains second to none and I encourage families from near and far to get out and explore all New York has to offer,” Cuomo said.