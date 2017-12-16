TODAY'S PAPER
Driver charged with DWI in fiery parkway crash, State Police say

State Police and North Babylon firefighters respond to

State Police and North Babylon firefighters respond to the westbound Southern State Parkway after a vehicle overturned and caught fire on Friday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
An alleged drunken driver crashed in a fiery wreck on the Southern State Parkway on Friday night, but escaped with only non-life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Kiara Alvarez, 24, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, said State Police spokesman Trooper Frank Bandiero.

State troopers were called to the crash at 11:11 p.m. Friday, after Alvarez’s westbound 2014 Honda Accord rolled over and struck a pole and then entered the wooded right shoulder near Exit 38, Bandiero said. The vehicle then caught fire.

Alvarez was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

