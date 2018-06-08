The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill will collect $353,152 from residents in the Southampton School District during the 2018-19 school year after voters approved a measure on June 2 authorizing the funding for museum programs and operations.

Residents voted 132-27 in favor of the proposal, according to district officials. The museum has asked taxpayers to help fund its operation since the 1970s, last year asking for $339,569.

Residents in the Tuckahoe School District were also asked to approve a measure during the statewide school budget vote on May 22 allowing the museum to collect $8,000 from taxpayers, up from $7,868 the previous year. That measure passed 194-74.

The funding allows the Parrish to provide free admission to children under 18, among other initiatives, according to the museum.