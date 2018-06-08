TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

$350G funding voted for Parrish Museum

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com
Print

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill will collect $353,152 from residents in the Southampton School District during the 2018-19 school year after voters approved a measure on June 2 authorizing the funding for museum programs and operations.

Residents voted 132-27 in favor of the proposal, according to district officials. The museum has asked taxpayers to help fund its operation since the 1970s, last year asking for $339,569.

Residents in the Tuckahoe School District were also asked to approve a measure during the statewide school budget vote on May 22 allowing the museum to collect $8,000 from taxpayers, up from $7,868 the previous year. That measure passed 194-74.

The funding allows the Parrish to provide free admission to children under 18, among other initiatives, according to the museum.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with 1600: 'Attitude' is Trump's card for N. Korea talks
Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies, light winds Forecast: Sunny skies and a high near 80
Bonnie Krupinski, her husband, Bernard Krupinski, and their East End family in plane crash to be remembered
Young figure skaters wait for the ice to Town board approves $7.3M in bonds for projects
Suffolk and State Police said on Thursday, June Agencies say they will look at Amber Alert procedures
In an undated photo of jockeys Jimmie Winkfield Journeyman jockey pins hope on ‘good horse’