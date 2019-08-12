TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Two Newsday staff members honored by National Association of Black Journalists

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

Two Newsday journalists have won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists during its annual convention in Miami that ended Sunday.

Reporter Tory Parrish won in the business category of newspapers with a circulation of over 100,000 for a story titled “Only Natural” about the growing number of black women “going natural” by not chemically straightening their hair with relaxers.

Photojournalist John Williams won two awards, including in the category Photojournalism: Single Image for a shot titled “Into the Blue” showing a boy diving into a pool on a hot summer day.

Williams also won in the category of Photojournalism: Multiple Images for “The Women’s Final,” a series of shots of Serena Williams when she lost the finals of the 2018 U.S. Open.

“We are so pleased to see our Newsday colleagues recognized for excellence in reporting, writing and photography by the National Association of Black Journalists,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday. “These honors are extraordinarily meaningful and they represent our commitment to serve Long Island.”

During the convention Parrish was also elected onto the NABJ's National Board of Directors.

The awards were announced at the NABJ’s recent annual convention in Miami.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

"We are sending a strong message that time NYS expands sexual harassment law
Joan Johnson at Town Hall in Central Islip Former Islip town clerk dies at 85
Potential for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday night, with Forecast: Wind, rain and hail possible tomorrow
State Sen. John Brooks and Hempstead Supervisor Laura NY pols call for Hempstead Building Dept. probe
Pedro Rivera outside Nassau police headquarters in Mineola Two alleged MS-13 members convicted of murder 
Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar will premiere their Where art Pat Benatar's 'Romeo'? In Sag Harbor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search