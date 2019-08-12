Two Newsday journalists have won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists during its annual convention in Miami that ended Sunday.

Reporter Tory Parrish won in the business category of newspapers with a circulation of over 100,000 for a story titled “Only Natural” about the growing number of black women “going natural” by not chemically straightening their hair with relaxers.

Photojournalist John Williams won two awards, including in the category Photojournalism: Single Image for a shot titled “Into the Blue” showing a boy diving into a pool on a hot summer day.

Williams also won in the category of Photojournalism: Multiple Images for “The Women’s Final,” a series of shots of Serena Williams when she lost the finals of the 2018 U.S. Open.

“We are so pleased to see our Newsday colleagues recognized for excellence in reporting, writing and photography by the National Association of Black Journalists,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday. “These honors are extraordinarily meaningful and they represent our commitment to serve Long Island.”

During the convention Parrish was also elected onto the NABJ's National Board of Directors.

The awards were announced at the NABJ’s recent annual convention in Miami.