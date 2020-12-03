Subpoenas are being issued to discover who tried to throw a party attended by hundreds Monday morning in a rented-out Brookhaven mansion which would have potentially violated pandemic restrictions, Suffolk County’s top cop said Thursday.

Promising "to hold somebody accountable for this party" and undertake "exhaustive steps" being taken "to bring this person to justice," Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said "there is nothing that we can do that we are not doing to determine who did this, because this is a serious concern to us."

The party, in a 5,000-square-foot home on a 10-acre property on a dead-end street, drew between 300 and 400 attendees but was broken up before it could begin as hundreds descended on the block, Cameron said earlier this week.

On Thursday, Cameron said that homeowner has provided the name of a New Jersey resident who had apparently rented the home via Airbnb, and "it’s our effort now during the investigation to determine if that really truly is the responsible party, but we are doing subpoenas.

"This is a serious concern to us, and I think when the public hears everything that was brought to bear to hold this person accountable, it will be a wake-up call for anybody else that thinks they can do something like this in Suffolk County and get away with it," Cameron said.

He added that whoever threw the party could be criminally prosecuted, potentially with a nuisance charge and for violating the public health law. The person also could face possible civil fines up to $15,000.

Since the pandemic ramped up in the spring, and the state banned most gatherings, police forces across the metro area have pursued parties being held in violation of pandemic restrictions to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In September, the Nassau County police broke up a giant "pop-up" house party in East Meadow publicized as being at a "secret location."

In October, the Suffolk police broke up a party with 200 to 300 people in Farmingville, following multiple complaints to 911.

Before the Brookhaven party could begin, the police responded to the block in response to several 911 calls of numerous cars amassing in the neighborhood."Let me just say this: We are determined to completely understand what happened here and who was behind this, because we do have a concern that there could be others who attempt to skirt COVID rules by renting homes here in Suffolk County," said County Executive Steve Bellone at a new conference attended by Cameron.

udi Bird, who lives across the street, slept through the fracas, but said the homeowner has told neighbors to contact him if his renters get out of hand. "He has cameras installed in the house so that it can be monitored in terms of how many people are there," she said. "Since this epidemic began, he felt that he had to monitor the number of people who are staying there."