Pastor of Bohemia church critically injured after fall

The pastor at Orthodox Presbyterian in Bohemia apparently fell off his ladder doing maintenance and was found Sunday morning with a severe head injury. Credit: James Carbone

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A pastor was critically injured Sunday morning when he fell 10 feet to the ground while cleaning the gutters of Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The pastor, 65-year-old Meint Ploegman, was found at about 10:55 a.m. by a member of the church, who called 911. He was brought to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, according to a police department news release.

Ploegman lives down the street from the church, which is at 906 Church St., the release said.

No one at the church could immediately be reached Sunday afternoon for comment.

Emily Vaeth of Islip, who attends the church's services and has known the pastor since she was a child, said in an interview: "He has a whole community behind him... We have a whole community praying for him. We're praying that he comes out with a quick recovery and that he's going to be healthy, and we're praying for his family especially, but, you know, hopefully, everything works out."

The denomination's roots date to 1936, when it splintered from the mainline Presbyterian Church.

There are over 30,000 members in over 300 churches in the United States and Canada.

With James Carbone.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

